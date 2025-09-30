Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 345.93% from the stock’s current price.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KURA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $778.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.19. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $61,614.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,572.50. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $110,087.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 158,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,444.66. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,058 shares of company stock worth $697,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 471.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

