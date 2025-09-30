iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.