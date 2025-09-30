iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 129,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $145.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

