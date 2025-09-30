Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Holdings Increased by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,671 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $39,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

DFSV stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

