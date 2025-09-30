18,003 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,480,000 after buying an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after buying an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

