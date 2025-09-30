Loews Corporation $L Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 28,859.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.4% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.9% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.16 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

