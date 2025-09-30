Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

XOP opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

