Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 63.1% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in United Rentals by 18.1% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $911.06.

Shares of URI stock opened at $942.86 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $980.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $917.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

