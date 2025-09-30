Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 5,735 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMO. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

