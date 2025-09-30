iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR stock opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

