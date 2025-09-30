Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases 93,653 Shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flagstar Financial worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

FLG opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.42%.

Flagstar Financial Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

