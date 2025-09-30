Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,565,077 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,565,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,370,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after acquiring an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,231,000 after acquiring an additional 326,246 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

