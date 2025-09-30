G&S Capital LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 355,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $114.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

