Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,632 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Best Buy by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

