Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after buying an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 802,526 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

