Trivium Point Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after buying an additional 1,051,702 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,344,000 after purchasing an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IUSB stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

