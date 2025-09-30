186,977 Shares in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 186,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Haleon by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

