Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 630,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

