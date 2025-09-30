First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SKYY opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.