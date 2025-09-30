Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

