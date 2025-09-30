Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after buying an additional 907,073 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20,926.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $322.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $326.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.