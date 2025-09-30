KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Releases Earnings Results

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

KEFI Gold and Copper Trading Up 11.0%

KEFI opened at GBX 1.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. KEFI Gold and Copper has a one year low of GBX 0.44 and a one year high of GBX 1.10.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

