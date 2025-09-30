MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $86.97 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $13.20 or 0.00011669 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00002327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00001840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000218 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,587,834 tokens. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,587,834.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 13.25181966 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $9,386,332.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.