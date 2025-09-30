Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Announces Earnings Results

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Venture Life Group had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

Venture Life Group Stock Up 0.9%

Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 55.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22,199.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Venture Life Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.52.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jerry Randall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 per share, with a total value of £29,500. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.