Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

CAT stock opened at $471.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $485.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.53.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

