Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 25,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $98.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

