Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

