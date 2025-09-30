Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $372,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after buying an additional 302,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 105,314.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $197.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

