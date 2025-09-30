iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,313,000 after buying an additional 105,613 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after buying an additional 1,169,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after buying an additional 1,180,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,308,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.