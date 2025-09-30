Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,206.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,208.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $512.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.