Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

