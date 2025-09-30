Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6,594.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after buying an additional 1,149,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $83.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $80.07.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.