Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,734 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.