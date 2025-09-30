Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,765,000 after acquiring an additional 950,765 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $810,047,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $754,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,674.44. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock worth $259,210,094. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

