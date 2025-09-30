Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VBK stock opened at $298.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $306.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.