HB Wealth Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

