Robbins Farley Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Robbins Farley cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,439 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,242.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ELF stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total transaction of $2,253,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,406 shares in the company, valued at $14,633,303.38. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,745 shares of company stock worth $25,613,238. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

