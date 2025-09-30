JPMorgan Realty Income ETF $JPRE Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $427,000.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.77 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.