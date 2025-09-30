JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,004.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after buying an additional 768,612 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 141,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

