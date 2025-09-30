Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 873,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $43,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

