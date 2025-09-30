Park Place Capital Corp Buys 3,274 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

