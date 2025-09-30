Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $100.39 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 995,222,460 coins and its circulating supply is 745,848,500 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. The official message board for Osmosis is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

