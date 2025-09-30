Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,872 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $223,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 210,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

