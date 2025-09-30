Greenleaf Trust Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

