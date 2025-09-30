Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $481.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

