Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 29.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 585.1% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 45.0% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 457,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,530,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.