Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Lowered by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after buying an additional 1,953,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $133.57.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.