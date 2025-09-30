Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $247.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

