CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $146.76 and a twelve month high of $261.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total transaction of $4,613,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.