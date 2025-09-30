Greenleaf Trust Sells 22,245 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,245 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $34,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 186,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 155,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1607 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

